No ticket for underperforming MLAs, confirms Uttarakhand BJP chief

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand state BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat has pointed out that the party will give tickets to only those MLAs in upcoming elections 2022 whose performance is good.

"Ticket distribution will be based on performances of the MLAs and not on any other parameters. I have said this earlier too that working for people will be the only merit for ticket distribution," said Bhagat.

The statement has sent ripples among the MLAs sparking rumours.

Party insiders said that the leadership is serious about MLAs performances and 2022 election preparations have already started.

"The leadership is not in the mood to risk any seat with unpopular and non-performing MLAs who failed to deliver. Because the state has only 70 seats in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, it can be a close margin when push comes to shove," said a senior BJP legislator on the condition of anonymity.

In August this year, Bhagat had told his party MLAs that they will not get votes in 2022 state assembly elections in the name of Modi.

"People will not vote in the name of Modi. This they have already enough and it is only your work which will secure votes. Those hoping to get their boat sailing should shed the illusion," said Bhagat while responding queries of media persons.

He further added that the MLAs cannot rely on 'Modi wave' to win elections but have to show concrete work to the people of Uttarakhand.

"The MLAs have to work on grass root level and win the support and in turn vote of the people of Uttarakhand. Ticket distribution will be based on merit," added Bhagat.

