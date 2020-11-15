STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Raipur diary

Many residents were upset as they couldn’t connect to the federation outlets and also get the discount offered ahead of the festival.

Published: 15th November 2020

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

Marketing with dead phone numbers 
Can one succeed in marketing products by publicising a series of ‘incorrect or out of order’ phone numbers? The Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce Cooperative Federation has listed non-functional phone numbers of its outlets ‘Sanjeevani’ to sell various products. The federation advertised about its packaged products as ‘Diwali Gifts’ with contact numbers of its retail stores from where their produce could be bought. Many residents were upset as they couldn’t connect to the federation outlets and also get the discount offered ahead of the festival.

Women shine in judicial service exams
Nine in the list of top ten and overall, 25 out of the 39 candidates selected as civil judge through the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission were women. So many women candidates emerging successful is history of sorts, indicating a new trend in the state. According to a academician, Jawahar Surisetti, girls perform well from school boards to various competitive examinations and emerge on top. The result is promising, the legal fraternity in Chhattisgarh said, adding that there will be women’s representation in lower courts. The new women judges claimed that time management and remaining more organised with positive attitude worked for them.

Nand Ghars as smart anganwadis
To eradicate child malnutrition, provide education and healthcare to children from three to six years old, state-of-the-art angadwadi centres in the form of 101 Nand Ghars have become operational under Vedanta Cares at Patan in Durg district. The project was inaugurated by CM Bhupesh Baghel. Under the community development programme, the Nand Ghar project has been undertaken by Vedanta Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Women and Child Development where the existing infrastructure set up are upgraded with smart pre-school learning methods and opportunities on e-education. 

23 new tehsils
Chhattisgarh gets 23 new tehsils in 15 districts, which according to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, will improve revenue administration and accelerate development works. Rs 19.50 crore was sanctioned for the construction of official buildings in the new tehsils. “With the reorganisation of new tehsils, the farmers and the beneficiaries of public welfare schemes will be able to access better and swift services. Covid-19 pandemic has overshadowed our festivals. So every precaution should be taken while celebrating the festivals,” he said.

Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh ejaz@newindianexpress.com

