14 people on way to temple in Uttar Pradesh injured after tractor-trolley overturns

By PTI

CHITRAKOOT: Fourteen people, who were on their way to a temple here, were injured when the tractor trolley in which they were travelling overturned, police said Monday.

The devotees were going to the Kamadgiri Temple to take part in 'Diwari Nritya', a folk dance performed in Bundelkhand in the period between Diwali and Goverdhan puja.

The truck overturned when the driver tried to take a turn, Station House Officer of the Bharatkoop police station Sanjay Upadhyay said.

The injured were admitted to a government hospital, where they are out of danger, he said.