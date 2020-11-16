Ex-Congress MLA Vinod Daga dies of cardiac arrest; incident caught on temple CCTV

By ANI

BETUL: Former Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh Vinod Daga passed away due to a heart attack here on November 12. The incident happened while the legislator from Betul was performing pooja at a temple.

On Thursday morning, Daga following his daily routine went to worship at the Jain Dadawadi (Jain temple) in Betul. CCTV footage showed Daga collapsing while offering prayers in front of the main statue.

Daga was recently made in charge of Mehgaon in the recent assembly by-election. On the morning of the incident, the MLA had returned to Betul after attending a meeting in Bhopal.

Daga had held several important positions including State Treasurer of Congress and President of Central Cooperative Bank.

He had considerable popularity as a sociable, simple and cheerful leader. His death was described by the Congress leaders as a great loss for the party.