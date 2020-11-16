Jharkhand Chhath Puja ban: BJP says 'will offer prayers even if we get police batons'

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: After the Jharkhand government coming up with fresh guidelines banning Chhath Puja near water bodies, political parties have requested Chief Minister Hemant Soren to reconsider the decision as it is related to the faith of a larger chunk of the population in the state.

Calling it a dictat, state BJP chief Deepak Prakash warned the Soren government that if it is not taken back, people will take to the streets in protest.

According to a notice issued by the office of Chief Secretary Sukhdeo Singh, Chhath Puja in the water bodies including public ponds, lakes, rivers, dams, and reservoirs shall not be permitted in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

In a symbolic protest against, BJP leaders including Ranchi MLA CP Singh, Mayor Asha Lakra, Deputy Mayor Sanjeev Vijayvargiya, Kanke MLA Samari Lal, and Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth took a dip in a pond in Ranchi on Monday. State BJP chief has also written a letter to the CM asking him to reconsider the decision.

“As the matter is related to the belief of the people, such decision must have been taken only after discussion with the representatives of the people,” stated Deepak Prakash in his letter.

Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth also alleged that the state government of doing politics of appeasement on the behest of Congress party, that too on Chhath Puja. Ranchi MLA CP Singh also alleged that the dictat has been issued only to target the majority in order to appease the minorities.

Meanwhile, Hindu organisations alleged that the Soren government was maintaining double standards on Coronavirus. They have thrown open challenges saying that devotees would definitely offer prayer to the Sun god near the water bodies during the Chaath Puja even if they have to receive police batons.

“The State government has started hitting people’s belief by issuing such dictat,” they said.

Looking at the seriousness of the matter, leaders of the ruling alliance have also requested CM Hemant Soren to reconsider the decision. JMM General Secretary Vinod Pandey met Soren on Monday and requested him to allow the people to offer prayers near water bodies with some restrictions.

State Congress Working president Rajesh Thakur also issued a statement saying that the current decision on banning Chhath Puja near water bodies needs to be reconsidered as it is related to the belief of the people all over the World. The party demanded that the state government allow devotees to offer puja near water bodies in limited numbers.