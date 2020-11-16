STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand Chhath Puja ban: BJP says 'will offer prayers even if we get police batons'

State BJP chief Deepak Prakash warned the government that people will take to the streets if the decision is not rolled back.

Published: 16th November 2020 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Chhath Puja

For representational purposes

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: After the Jharkhand government coming up with fresh guidelines banning Chhath Puja near water bodies, political parties have requested Chief Minister Hemant Soren to reconsider the decision as it is related to the faith of a larger chunk of the population in the state.

Calling it a dictat, state BJP chief Deepak Prakash warned the Soren government that if it is not taken back, people will take to the streets in protest.

According to a notice issued by the office of Chief Secretary Sukhdeo Singh, Chhath Puja in the water bodies including public ponds, lakes, rivers, dams, and reservoirs shall not be permitted in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

In a symbolic protest against, BJP leaders including Ranchi MLA CP Singh, Mayor Asha Lakra, Deputy Mayor Sanjeev Vijayvargiya, Kanke MLA Samari Lal, and Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth took a dip in a pond in Ranchi on Monday. State BJP chief has also written a letter to the CM asking him to reconsider the decision.

“As the matter is related to the belief of the people, such decision must have been taken only after discussion with the representatives of the people,” stated Deepak Prakash in his letter. 

Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth also alleged that the state government of doing politics of appeasement on the behest of Congress party, that too on Chhath Puja. Ranchi MLA CP Singh also alleged that the dictat has been issued only to target the majority in order to appease the minorities.

Meanwhile, Hindu organisations alleged that the Soren government was maintaining double standards on Coronavirus. They have thrown open challenges saying that devotees would definitely offer prayer to the Sun god near the water bodies during the Chaath Puja even if they have to receive police batons.

“The State government has started hitting people’s belief by issuing such dictat,” they said.

Looking at the seriousness of the matter, leaders of the ruling alliance have also requested CM Hemant Soren to reconsider the decision. JMM General Secretary Vinod Pandey met Soren on Monday and requested him to allow the people to offer prayers near water bodies with some restrictions.

State Congress Working president Rajesh Thakur also issued a statement saying that the current decision on banning Chhath Puja near water bodies needs to be reconsidered as it is related to the belief of the people all over the World. The party demanded that the state government allow devotees to offer puja near water bodies in limited numbers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhath Puja ban Jharkhand Chhath Puja Hemant Soren BJP Sukhdeo Singh
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp