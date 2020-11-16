STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'NDA family will work together for progress of Bihar': PM Modi congratulates CM Nitish Kumar

In a tweet, Modi also assured the JD(U) leader of all possible support from the Centre for the state's welfare.

Published: 16th November 2020 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar elections 2020

PM Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wave at the crowd during an election rally for the second phase of Bihar Assembly polls in Samastipur. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Nitish Kumar on taking oath as Bihar chief minister, and asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) family will work together for the state's progress.

READ| Nitish takes oath as Bihar CM for 4th straight term; Renu Devi first woman deputy CM

"Congratulations to Nitish Kumar Ji on taking oath as Bihar's CM. I also congratulate all those who took oath as Ministers in the Bihar Government. The NDA family will work together for the progress of Bihar. I assure all possible support from the Centre for the welfare of Bihar," he said.

Kumar was on Monday sworn in as chief minister of Bihar for the seventh time in two decades at a ceremony in Patna which was attended by senior leaders including Union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

