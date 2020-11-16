Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet someone approachable 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Popularly known as ‘sushasan babu’, JD-U chief Nitish Kumar is widely considered as a no-nonsense politician who cannot be bluffed or misled by bureaucrats. The engineer-turned-politician, who embarked into politics in 1977 inspired by the political ideologies of Jaya Prakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia and Karpoori Thakur, is said to be methodical and blessed with a sharp memory.

“Once you meet him, he will remember you by your name. He is adroit in data and scientific analysis and takes time to minutely understand a project before approving,” an official said. “Before attending any meeting, Nitish Kumar has the habit of getting details on the subject of meeting. No officer can bluff him on information and rules,” averred JD-U leader Vinod Kumar Rai.

An avid reader, the 69-year-old politician devotes an hour to read newspapers every morning and takes note of news to summon officials concerned. In 2019, when this newspaper had reported on the Special Branch of Bihar police spying on RSS leaders and others, Nitish, sources said, had taken a strong note and directed to the police department to clarify its stand.

“Officers posted on key posts in the state headquarters have a routine to be available in morning when he starts reading newspaper and speaking to them over phones,” a senior officer said. “We read his mood from his tone and smile at meeting. When he finds anything not performing, he turns silent and we have to immediately fix it the problem,” said another officer.

Interestingly, Nitish is said to avoid watching television — something he compensates by updating himself through newspapers. Another feature that distinguishes Nitish from other in politics is his sense of humour. “Under whatever circumstances you are before him, he makes everyone comfortable. Even tough questions are replied in a lighter vein,” said senior journalist Santosh Singh.

Beneath that genial composure, the veteran has also a ‘jiddi’ (stubborn) facet — firm on his principles in politics. When he feels hurt or gets irked on anything wrong by anyone, old-timers said, he stops taking notice of that person. “As an engineer, he decided everything about the metro railway project in Patna so minutely that many experts were also taken aback on his knowledge,” said a JDU leader.