STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today

He also wants the Supreme Court to declare that jagan Mohan has no authority to hold the CM’s office as he is misusing the same.

Published: 16th November 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is likely to hear on Monday two petitions against Andhra Pradesh government’s press conference accusing Supreme Court judge Justice N V Ramana and some high court judges in a letter written by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit is likely to hear the cases filed by two petitioners. The first plea is filed by advocate G S Mani who stressed the importance of the independence and integrity of the judiciary and has sought the records of the sitting Chief Minister. He also wants the Supreme Court to declare that jagan Mohan has no authority to hold the CM’s office as he is misusing the same.

The petition states that it is “not permissible” for a person  holding a constitutional post to make “false, vague, scandalised remarks and political allegation” against the senior most sitting judge of the apex court “openly in the public and media after sending a communication to the Chief Justice of India”.

The executive should not encroach the judiciary’s sphere by making false allegations, it further states.
The second petition has been filed on behalf of advocate Sunil Kumar Singh. He has sought  a stay on such press briefings by the chief minister against judges. He has also demanded that a show-cause notice be issued to the CM as to why suitable action should not be taken against him.

Singh’s petition stressed that the action by the Andhra Pradesh chief minister was an attempt to tarnish the majesty of the highest court of the country and stated that the press conference by Jagan Mohan Reddy made “unsubstantiated allegations against an honourable judge of this hon’ble court”.  Singh in his petition further contended that Reddy has crossed the constititional limit by making such allegations against the Justice Ramana and the high court judges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp