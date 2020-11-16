SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is likely to hear on Monday two petitions against Andhra Pradesh government’s press conference accusing Supreme Court judge Justice N V Ramana and some high court judges in a letter written by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit is likely to hear the cases filed by two petitioners. The first plea is filed by advocate G S Mani who stressed the importance of the independence and integrity of the judiciary and has sought the records of the sitting Chief Minister. He also wants the Supreme Court to declare that jagan Mohan has no authority to hold the CM’s office as he is misusing the same.

The petition states that it is “not permissible” for a person holding a constitutional post to make “false, vague, scandalised remarks and political allegation” against the senior most sitting judge of the apex court “openly in the public and media after sending a communication to the Chief Justice of India”.

The executive should not encroach the judiciary’s sphere by making false allegations, it further states.

The second petition has been filed on behalf of advocate Sunil Kumar Singh. He has sought a stay on such press briefings by the chief minister against judges. He has also demanded that a show-cause notice be issued to the CM as to why suitable action should not be taken against him.

Singh’s petition stressed that the action by the Andhra Pradesh chief minister was an attempt to tarnish the majesty of the highest court of the country and stated that the press conference by Jagan Mohan Reddy made “unsubstantiated allegations against an honourable judge of this hon’ble court”. Singh in his petition further contended that Reddy has crossed the constititional limit by making such allegations against the Justice Ramana and the high court judges.