STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

40 per cent shelter homes have no measure in place to prevent children’s abuse 

Audit by NCPCR reveals kids were vulnerable in 2,764 shelter homes

Published: 17th November 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

child abuse, child safety

For representational purposes

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The first ever national audit of shelter homes, commissioned by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, has revealed that nearly 40% of such centres did not have adequate measures in place to prevent physical or sexual abuse of children.

The audit was initiated after the mass sexual abuse of girls at state-funded shelter homes in Muzzaffarpur (Bihar) and Deoria (Uttar Pradesh), run by NGOs, in 2018. The full report was submitted to the Supreme Court by the apex child rights body earlier this year.

As per the report, there are 7,163 child care institutions in India that include children’s home or fit facility shelter, open shelter, specialised adoption agency, observation home and special home. Of these, a whopping 6,299 or nearly 88% are run by NGOs or trusts while the government runs only 864 centres, mainly observation homes where juveniles in conflict with law are kept.

There are over 2.5 lakh children currently lodged in shelter homes across the country, and nearly 70% of them are in 8 states only. The 94-page report says that according to Rule 76(1) of Juvenile Justice Model Rules, 2016, every child care institution shall evolve a system of ensuring that there is no abuse, neglect and maltreatment; shall include staff who is aware of what constitutes abuse, neglect and maltreatment, and their early indication; and how to respond to these abuses.

However, in 2,764 shelter homes these measures were found to be grossly inadequate. “This means that in nearly 40% of the shelter homes, staff members were not properly trained to the need to understand or raise alarm if kids are abused and also, the  required infrastructure and mechanism to ensure proper physical and emotional well-being of the children was not in place,” a senior NCPCR official said. 

The report also highlighted the glaring lack of basic facilities such as kitchen, cooks, privacy in toilets, counselling, recreation and sick rooms, case history of children, medical facilities and education in a large number of homes. There had been no random inspections by the district child welfare committees, as mandated by the JJ Act, in about 40% or 2,837 CCIs, suggesting that such centres were left solely at the mercy of the caretakers, leaving children susceptible to exploitation.

The NCPCR official also pointed out that in over 20% homes, there were no dedicated cooks, implying that the children would be forced to cook for themselves. “After these shocking shortcomings came to light we sent the details of each and every shelter home to the district magistrate concerned. We have now heard back on about 2,000 shelter homes from the authorities while the rest are yet to reply,” the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
shelter homes child abuse
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp