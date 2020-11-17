Amit Malviya to sharpen BJP’s web war in Bengal

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: After the festive season is over, the BJP’s Bengal unit will see a flurry of activities with the party’s national machinery now focused on the next year’s Assembly polls. The BJP’s central leadership directed IT cell head Amit Malviya to sharpen digital strategy. BJP chief JP Nadda has made Malviya the co-incharge of party’s affairs in Bengal. He landed in Kolkata on Monday evening.

BJP national general secretary BL Santosh will arrive on Tuesday to attend an organisational meet which will be chaired by Malviya and Kailash Vijayvargiya along with the state functionaries. As Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on several occasions, accused the BJP’s IT cell of spreading fake news, the web-war is set to become more aggressive in poll-bound Bengal.

Focusing on all 294 Assembly segments, the BJP strengthened organisational set up by appointing coordinators in all the seats to ensure seamless selection of candidate. “A rift in grassroots level surfaced during the bypoll in which we failed to bag a single seat. The coordinators will discuss with district presidents and finalise candidates in their constituencies,’’ said a BJP leader.