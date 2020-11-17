STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anti-Corruption Bureau registers DA cases against 27 Gujarat govt employees in 2020

Among the 27 accused, three are class-1 officers, eight belong to class-2, and 16 are class-3 employees, a release issued by the ACB said.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered cases against 27 state government staffers this year for having assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, the ACB said on Tuesday.

During its ongoing drive to unearth disproportionate and 'benami' properties, the state ACB lodged cases against 27 government staffers this year for owning disproportionate assets, such as land and residential buildings, having a cumulative market value of Rs 38.75 crore, it said.

These cases were lodged between January 1 and November 13 this year across the state, the release said.

Among the accused, eight were earlier employed with the now defunct Gujarat Land Development Corporation, it said.

Besides, three accused each were attached with the urban development and revenue departments, four were from the panchayat department, two each from the PWD and the Gujarat Pollution Control Board, and one each from police, education, irrigation, health and mines and minerals departments.

They were booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, the release said.

The ACB also urged citizens to inform the anti- corruption agency on toll free number '1064' if they have any credible information about disproportionate or benami assets of government employees in the state.

Gujarat govt corruption
