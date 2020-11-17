STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar rejected 'goonda raj', voted for development: JP Nadda

Inaugurating six party offices in Odisha, Nadda said the people of Bihar gave their "stamp of approval" to the development agenda of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Published: 17th November 2020 02:55 PM

JP National President J.P Nadda. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: People of Bihar rejected "goonda raj" and voted for development, BJP president JP Nadda said on Tuesday.

"They strongly supported Narendra Modi's policy of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' (with all, development for all)," he said.

The new offices inaugurated by Nadda are located in Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Baripada in Mayurbhanj district, Sundergarh and Bargarh.

Then BJP chief Amit Shah had laid the foundation stone for the party offices on April 5, 2018.

Work for six other new party offices in Odisha will start soon, Nadda announced.

"BJP gives priority to even the construction of party offices. Some parties run offices from home. Thus, they become a family party," he said in an apparent swipe at the Congress.

"For us, our party is our family, while some others use their family as the party," the BJP chief said.

Stating that the BJP prepared an ambitious plan to construct 700 party offices across the country after Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014, Nadda said 400 of them are ready, while work is in progress for 200 others and the process of land acquisition is on for the rest.

"The party office is a proper place for imparting informal training to the party cadres. It functions as a source of major inspiration," he said.

