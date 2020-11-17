BJP'S CT Ravi proposes renaming JNU after Swami Vivekananda as PM Modi unveils statue at varsity

By Online Desk

BJP's general secretary CT Ravi has proposed a name change of Jawaharlal Nehru University after scholar Swami Vivekananda.

The proposal was made via Twitter and comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda inside campus premises.

"It is Swami Vivekananda who stood for the 'Idea of Bharat'. His philosophy & values signify the "Strength of Bharat". It is only right that Jawaharlal Nehru University be renamed as Swami Vivekananda University. Life of Bharat's patriotic Saint will inspire generations to come," Ravi tweeted.

Fellow party colleagues like Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Majoj Tiwari among others also agreed that a name change in this case was justified, The Print reported.

The varsity, which has been an arena for political discourse and has often lent its voices towards progressive and leftist politics, was named after India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and established in 1969.

Earlier too, the university has had several new name proposals, including one from BJP's Hans Raj Hans who suggested that it be named after PM Modi in 2019.