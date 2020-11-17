Govt deliberating on proposals for code of conduct for TV channels: Javadekar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre is deliberating on formulating a common code of conduct for all television channels but is yet to take a decision on it, said Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Monday while speaking peaking at a webinar organised by the Press Council of India (PCI) on the ‘Role of media during the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on media’ on National Press Day.

There have been ongoing discussions to give more power to the PCI, the Union minister said. “But for TV channels there is no self-regulatory body like PCI. We are getting suggestions to make a code of conduct for all TV channels but we are yet to take a decision on it.

”He added the government did not want to intervene but emphasised on the need for ‘responsible freedom’. “When the government is believing in you, you should set an example of responsible journalism and responsible freedom,” he said.

There is no regulatory body for over-the-top (OTT) platforms and the government has received suggestions on how to regulate their content, said Javadekar. He also touched upon the issue of press censorship. “Freedom of press is the soul of democracy.

Freedom of press is very important but any freedom comes with responsibility...News should not be to deliberately defame anyone. The way freedom of press is being attacked these days is not good,” he said. On TRP manipulation by some channels, Javadekar said the committee formed by the government would soon submit a report on it.

‘Comply with FDI conditions’

The I&B Ministry has told digital news media outlets to comply with conditions that would make them eligible for 26 per cent FDI as approved by the Union Cabinet last year.

In a public notice, the ministry said the entities which have foreign investment below 26 per cent should furnish an intimation to the ministry within a month with details of the company/entity and its shareholding pattern along with the names and addresses of its directors and shareholders.

Currently, entities which have an equity structure with foreign investment exceeding 26 per cent would also need to submit similar details.