STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Navi Mumbai police arrest nine from investment firm for duping people of Rs 23 lakhs

Police said that the accused accepted investments in a money scheme from some people while promising them higher returns and later closed their business under the pretext of lockdown.

Published: 17th November 2020 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

fake, fraudster

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

THANE: Navi Mumbai police have arrested nine officials and agents of a private investment firm for allegedly duping five investors of Rs 23.02 lakh by promising them lucrative returns, a police official said on Tuesday.

Navi Mumbai's DCP (Crime Branch) Pravin Patil said that the accused accepted investments in a money scheme from some people while promising them higher returns and later closed their business here in Maharashtra under the pretext of lockdown.

He said that following a complaint by some investors, the police arrested nine persons, including members of the company's management team and agents, on Sunday. He said that search was underway for three other persons, including the company's director.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh has appealed to citizens to be extra cautious while investing their money.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navi Mumbai police Navi Mumbai fraud Investment fraud
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp