STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nitish Kumar allocates portfolios among cabinet members, retains home

Deputy Chief Minister Tar Kishore Prasad was given finance, commercial tax, environment, forestry and climate change and information technology.

Published: 17th November 2020 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Portfolios were allocated among members of the Nitish Kumar cabinet in Bihar on Tuesday with the chief minister retaining key departments like home which he had held in the previous government.

Other portfolios remaining with the chief minister are general administration, cabinet secretariat and election besides "any other department not allocated among other members of the council of ministers", according to a notification issued by Raj Bhavan.

Deputy Chief Minister Tar Kishore Prasad was given finance, commercial tax, environment, forestry and climate change and information technology, all of which were previously held by his predecessor Sushil Kumar Modi.

READ| Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM for fourth consecutive term; Renu Devi first woman deputy CM

In addition, Prasad will be holding disaster management and urban development portfolios.

Renu Devi, the second deputy CM, will be handling panchayati raj, other backward classes, extremely backward classes and industries.

Both the Deputy CMs, like Sushil Kumar Modi, belong to the BJP which has returned with a greater tally in the assembly elections than Kumar's JD(U) and the same reflects in the composition of the new cabinet.

A 14-member council of ministers was sworn in here by Governor Phagu Chauhan on Monday and the BJP bagged seven berths.

Five ministers were from the JD(U) while one each was from two smaller allies - the Hindustani Awam Morcha and the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

Mangal Pandey, a senior BJP leader who was the health minister in the previous government, has retained the key portfolio.

Besides, he was given the charge of art, culture and youth affairs and road construction departments.

The previous road construction department minister Nand Kishore Yadav, another BJP veteran who was not a made a minister this time, is expected to be made the Speaker during the assembly session next week.

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, a JD(U) leader who was the Speaker in the previous assembly, has been given parliamentary affairs, rural works, rural development, water resources and information and public relations department.

Ashok Choudhary, the JD(U)s state working president, has retained building construction besides getting science and technology, social welfare and minorities affairs.

Bijendra Prasad Yadav, a former state unit chief of the JD(U), has retained power, prohibition and excise besides getting planning and development, and food and consumer protection.

Mewa Lal Chaudhary, a multiple-term JD(U) MLA who has been inducted into the ministry for the first time, has got education, while Sheela Kumar who has been sworn in upon her electoral debut has been given transport.

Other BJP ministers are Amarendra Pratap Singh (agriculture, cooperatives and sugarcane industry), Rampreet Paswan (public health engineering), Jibesh Kumar (labour, tourism and mines) and Ram Surat Kumar Rai (revenue, land reforms and law).

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) founding president Mukesh Sahni has been given animal husbandry and fisheries.

Santosh Kumar Suman, whose father Jitan Ram Manjhi, a former chief minister who heads the Hindustani Awam Morcha, has been given minor water resources and Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Welfare.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Cabinet Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Polls 2020
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp