On duty IAF personnel from Kerala shoots himself dead in Kanpur

By PTI

KANPUR: A 29-year-old Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle while on duty in Chakeri area here, police said on Tuesday.

Corporal Vinil P Pathrob, who hailed from Kerala, was on duty at Mawaiyya post on Monday when he shot himself on the right temple, Chakeri Station House Officer (SHO)Ravi Srivastava said. After hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed there and found the corporal dead, lying in a pool of blood, the SHO said.

Srivastava said that the motive behind him taking the extreme step was not known immediately. Police said that the body was handed over to his unit for further formalities.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)