STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan: Man kills wife, tries to pass it off as suicide; held

The accused was produced before a court on Tuesday which sent him to jail under judicial custody.

Published: 17th November 2020 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOTA: A 32-year-old man was arrested hours after he allegedly killed his wife and tried to pass it off as suicide by hanging her body from a ceiling fan in their house in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said on Tuesday.

Mukesh Erwal, who was arrested on Monday evening, had a strained relationship with his wife Santosh (30).

They often fought with each other, they said. Santosh was found hanging in her house in Karwad village under Itawa police station on Monday morning.

Mukesh claimed she had committed suicide, Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Meena said.

However, the woman's family members alleged that she was murdered by Mukesh.

A case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman's brother and an investigation launched, he said.

During questioning, Mukesh admitted to have murdered his wife.

He hanged her body from the ceiling fan to make it look like a suicide, he added.

Following his admission of crime, Mukesh was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the SHO said.

The accused was married to Santosh for 10 years. Their relationship had soured over the last few years.

They often go into arguments and scuffles with each other. They have two children aged 8 and 5, he said.

The accused was produced before a court on Tuesday which sent him to jail under judicial custody, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan crime suicide crime against women
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp