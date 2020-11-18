STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 lockdown at night from 10 pm to 6 am lifted in Puducherry

The revocation was part of the relaxation of restrictions the government had imposed in keeping with the guidelines of the Union Home Ministry in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

Published: 18th November 2020 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Closed building; lockdown

Norms such as wearing of masks, maintenance of social distancing and hand-washing would continue. (Representational image | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: All-night lockdown from 10 pm to 6 am that was in force here for some months now in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic was lifted on Wednesday.

Collector T Arun announced this through an order passed today.

The revocation was part of the relaxation of restrictions the government had imposed in keeping with the guidelines of the Union Home Ministry in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

Arun said that industries, shops and establishments, hotels, restaurants, theatres and bars could now be open and function as per normal permissible times subject to the licence conditions mentioned in the Shops and Establishment Act, Municipality and Excise Acts.

He said the beach road would be open round the clock from today as there was flow of tourists.

However, he said norms such as wearing of masks, maintenance of social distancing and hand-washing would continue.

ALSO WACTH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Lockdown COVID 19 in Puducherry
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp