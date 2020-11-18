STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Oppn attacks Nitish Kumar over appointment of 'tainted' Education Minister in new Bihar cabinet

Mewalal Chaudhary figures among over 45 others as accused in a case of irregularities involving appointment of assistant professors when he was the V-C of the Bihar Agricultural University.

Published: 18th November 2020 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

JDU supremo and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (L) and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (L) and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (R)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihars main Opposition RJD and its allies Wednesday attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for appointing JD(U)s Mewalal Choudhary as the Education Minister even though he faces corruption charges and was suspended from the party over the issue, and demanded he be sacked.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said Choudhary, a former vice chancellor of an agriculture university and a first-time minister, faces serious charges under the Indian Penal Code including cheating and dishonestly (section 420), and criminal conspiracy (120B).

"Has Chief Minister Nitish Kumar awarded Mewalal Choudhary for corruption and given him the freedom to loot?" he asked in a tweet.

Choudhary, 67, was suspended from the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) in 2017 after an FIR was registered against him over alleged irregularities in appointments during his tenure as the Vice Chancellor of the Bihar Agriculture University,Sabour in Bhagalpur district.

​ALSO READ | EC proved people wrong by holding safe Bihar polls: Sunil Arora says 'lived up to COVID challenge'

The FIR was registered against him in February that year on the basis of a report by the then VC over some anomalies in the appointment of Assistant Professors and junior scientists.

BJP which was in the opposition during the Grand Alliance ministry then had strongly raised the issue against Choudhary.

Chaudhary had left the job to contest the 2015 Bihar polls on a JD(U) ticket and was elected from Tarapur Assembly seat in Munger district.

He retained his seat in the just- concluded state polls and has been made the Education Minister.

The probe has brought to light alleged irregularities in the appointment of 161 Assistant Professors and Junior Scientists in 2012.

Tejashwi also took a swipe at the new NDA government for not appointing any Muslim in the cabinet.

​ALSO READ | Graft-tainted JDU minister is ‘clean’ Nitish Kumar’s first hurdle in Bihar

They have made an accused, absconding in several cases of corruption, the Education Minister.

But there is no minister from the minority community, Tejashwi said.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, who is jailed in fodder scam cases, tweeted that while his son Tejashwi was committed to signing 10 lakh jobs in his first cabinet meeting, if he was voted to power, Nitish made his priorities clear by inducting into his cabinet a person who is facing charges of corruption.

"Look at the irony, the BJP which was attacking the JD (U) over Mewalal until now, is silent today," Prasad tweeted in Hindi.

While he is in jail, Prasads Twitter handle is operated by his office in consultation with his family.

CPI-ML state secretary Kunal said his party, which has 12 MLAs, will protest against Choudhary from the day one of the new assemblys first session, which is on November 23.

"We want Nitish Kumar to sack him (Choudhary)," he said.

He said Choudharys appointment as the Education Minister "is an insult to the people of Bihar".

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister over his oft-repeated assertions that he will not tolerate three Cs crime, communalism and corruption -- Kunal said, "You keep talking about the three Cs, then what is this? You yourself had suspended him. The case against him is still going on. And you have made a corrupt man the education minister."

"We are requesting other Mahagathbandhan allies to join our protest. Our student wings will also protest against him," Kunal said.

Congress MLC and AICC media panelist Prem Chandra Mishra also tweeted against Choudhary.

"By making somebody like Mewalal Choudhary the Education Minister, Chief Minister @NitishKumar himself has tarnished his image and hurt his political reputation," Mishra tweeted with the hashtag 'Sack Mewalal' in Hindi.

While the minister was not available for comment, his Personal Assistant Abhishek Kumar said only courts will decide if he was guilty.

"The minister has to say that the courts are supreme," Abhishek said.

"And if there is any case, only the court can decide whether somebody is guilty or not. There is no need to say anything when the case is sub-judice."

Asked if the JD(U) suspending Chouhary was an admission of guilt, Abhishek said, "This is the party's rule that if you face any allegations, you are asked to (leave) for some time."

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Bihar Government Mewalal Choudhary
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp