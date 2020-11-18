STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan: Widow's nose, tongue chopped off for rejecting marriage proposal

The woman is critically injured and undergoing treatment in Jodhpur. 

Published: 18th November 2020 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

The rape of three minors in a single day has shaken Rajasthan - a state that records one of the highest rate of crimes against women in the country.

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The nose and tongue of a young widow in Rajasthan was cut after she refused to marry a man in Jaisalmer district of Western Rajasthan.

The woman is critically injured and undergoing treatment in Jodhpur. 

The victim's brother registered a case in that regard at Sankra police station. According to the report, the husband of Guddi Devi, a resident of Jagiron Ki Dhaani, had committed suicide six years ago after one year of marriage. Ever since people from the in-laws' side were pressuring her to marry another family member against her will.

According to police, Janu Khan, who had been living nearby, approached Guddi Devi on the pretext of help. But for the last few months, Khan was continuously pressuring her to marry his nephew. On Tuesday evening, Khan reached her house again to pursue her. An upset Guddi Devi then threw Janu Khan out of the house. Meanwhile, other villagers gathered at the place.

Taking this as an insult, Janu Khan along with some of his friends returned after some time and cut off her tongue and nose. It is alleged that at 1 pm on Tuesday, Janu Khan came with a dozen people in a tractor. Guddi's brother Bismillah, who was present there, tried to rescue his sister but attackers broke his hand. 

The injured were immediately brought to Sankra Hospital. After first aid there, they were referred to Jodhpur in critical condition.

"We received information, we rushed to the spot and found a woman lying there with her nose completely chopped off and she was bleeding. The accused are also her relatives and they were forcing her to remarry one of them but the woman, who has a child, had rejected the proposal. 

"There are a total of 13 accused including a woman who attacked her. The main accused in the case, Janu Khan, and three others are arrested. We are raiding various places to nab the absconding accused," said Kanta Ram, in charge of Sankra police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
widow attack widow's nose chopped nose chopping case
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp