Rajasthan: Widow's nose, tongue chopped off for rejecting marriage proposal

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The nose and tongue of a young widow in Rajasthan was cut after she refused to marry a man in Jaisalmer district of Western Rajasthan.

The woman is critically injured and undergoing treatment in Jodhpur.

The victim's brother registered a case in that regard at Sankra police station. According to the report, the husband of Guddi Devi, a resident of Jagiron Ki Dhaani, had committed suicide six years ago after one year of marriage. Ever since people from the in-laws' side were pressuring her to marry another family member against her will.

According to police, Janu Khan, who had been living nearby, approached Guddi Devi on the pretext of help. But for the last few months, Khan was continuously pressuring her to marry his nephew. On Tuesday evening, Khan reached her house again to pursue her. An upset Guddi Devi then threw Janu Khan out of the house. Meanwhile, other villagers gathered at the place.

Taking this as an insult, Janu Khan along with some of his friends returned after some time and cut off her tongue and nose. It is alleged that at 1 pm on Tuesday, Janu Khan came with a dozen people in a tractor. Guddi's brother Bismillah, who was present there, tried to rescue his sister but attackers broke his hand.

The injured were immediately brought to Sankra Hospital. After first aid there, they were referred to Jodhpur in critical condition.

"We received information, we rushed to the spot and found a woman lying there with her nose completely chopped off and she was bleeding. The accused are also her relatives and they were forcing her to remarry one of them but the woman, who has a child, had rejected the proposal.

"There are a total of 13 accused including a woman who attacked her. The main accused in the case, Janu Khan, and three others are arrested. We are raiding various places to nab the absconding accused," said Kanta Ram, in charge of Sankra police station.