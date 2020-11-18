STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Roll back fee hike, withdraw bond system for MBBS students: IMA to Haryana govt

As of now, the government-run medical colleges in the state have a fee structure of Rs 53,000 per annum, while the private colleges charge Rs 12 lakh per year.

Published: 18th November 2020 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Haryana government's move to increase the fee for MBBS students to Rs 10 lakh per annum in government medical colleges is “unfair” and “exploitative”, the student wing of the Indian Medical Association on Wednesday said. 

The students' body urged the government to withdraw the decision immediately.

As of now, the government-run medical colleges in the state have a fee structure of Rs 53,000 per annum, while the private colleges charge Rs 12 lakh per year.

As per the new policy, students seeking admission in MBBS courses will have to pay Rs 40 lakh for the entire four-year MBBS Course in government colleges. In addition, the state government has also introduced the system of seven-year bond linked to a loan affidavit system amounting to 40 lakh for MBBS students.

“The monetary imposition of fees in lakhs at government institutions will be ruining the future of thousands of aspirants,” said IMA's Medical Students’ Network. 

It added that the revision in the fee structure and the bond system will make medical education a challenge to the majority of aspirants annulling the promise of the right of education for all.

“Middle and lower-class people have suffered even more during this pandemic. Therefore, the government should consider their situation too,” the association said.

What ails the government health services is non-investment, non-recruitment, and lack of governance, the association further said.

“Hiring doctors on an ad-hoc basis on contract for a few months is no longer acceptable. Well-run health services in other states have populated the newly created posts with MBBS doctors with resultant benefits,” it added.

The IMA-MSN said Haryana also can emulate such a system and without depriving the downtrodden opportunities and demanded that this “unfair and exploitative” system should be withdrawn immediately.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana MBBS fees Haryana medical education MBBS MBBS fees MBBS loan
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp