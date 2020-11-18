Roll back fee hike, withdraw bond system for MBBS students: IMA to Haryana govt

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Haryana government's move to increase the fee for MBBS students to Rs 10 lakh per annum in government medical colleges is “unfair” and “exploitative”, the student wing of the Indian Medical Association on Wednesday said.

The students' body urged the government to withdraw the decision immediately.

As of now, the government-run medical colleges in the state have a fee structure of Rs 53,000 per annum, while the private colleges charge Rs 12 lakh per year.

As per the new policy, students seeking admission in MBBS courses will have to pay Rs 40 lakh for the entire four-year MBBS Course in government colleges. In addition, the state government has also introduced the system of seven-year bond linked to a loan affidavit system amounting to 40 lakh for MBBS students.

“The monetary imposition of fees in lakhs at government institutions will be ruining the future of thousands of aspirants,” said IMA's Medical Students’ Network.

It added that the revision in the fee structure and the bond system will make medical education a challenge to the majority of aspirants annulling the promise of the right of education for all.

“Middle and lower-class people have suffered even more during this pandemic. Therefore, the government should consider their situation too,” the association said.

What ails the government health services is non-investment, non-recruitment, and lack of governance, the association further said.

“Hiring doctors on an ad-hoc basis on contract for a few months is no longer acceptable. Well-run health services in other states have populated the newly created posts with MBBS doctors with resultant benefits,” it added.

The IMA-MSN said Haryana also can emulate such a system and without depriving the downtrodden opportunities and demanded that this “unfair and exploitative” system should be withdrawn immediately.