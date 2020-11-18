STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Silent for me, vocal for Arnab Goswami: 'The Shillong Times' editor Patricia Mukhim resigns from EGI

Mukhim said the Guild was silent about her case while it issued statements condemning the arrest of non-member Arnab Goswami whose arrest was not even on grounds of journalistic pursuits.

Published: 18th November 2020 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

The Shillong Times editor Patricia Mukhim (Photo | Facebook)

The Shillong Times editor Patricia Mukhim (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Editor of The Shillong Times Patricia Mukhim Tuesday resigned as a member of Editors Guild of India (EGI) in protest against what she called, the organizations "complete silence" on the recent High Court ruling which refused to quash an FIR against her and held her guilty of creating communal disharmony through her Facebook post in July.

The veteran journalist, who is known for her vocal stand on many issues and rights of the lesser-known voices across the North East, said the Guild was silent about her case, while it issued statements condemning the arrest of non-member Arnab Goswami whose arrest was not even on grounds of journalistic pursuits.

On November 10 the single bench judge of Meghalaya High Court in his ruling found Mukhim guilty of creating communal disharmony a crime under Section 153 CrPC and refused to quash an FIR filed by the Lawsohtun Dorbar Shnong (a traditional institution).

Now that Diwali is done and dusted and things are back to business as usual, I wish to convey to you and all the members of this much-revered league of editors of the most prestigious publications in this country that I now wish to resign from its membership.

Kindly, therefore, accept my resignation today, November 16, 2020, the Padmashree awardee said in a letter addressed to EGI president Seema Mustafa.

I had shared this High Court order with the Guild hoping that it would at least give out a statement condemning the HC order but there was and has been complete silence from the executive.

Ironically, the Guild responded with alacrity and issued a statement condemning Arnab Goswamis arrest (a non-member), not on grounds of journalistic pursuits but on abetment to suicide case, she said.

There was no immediate reaction from the Guild.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Patricia mukhim Arnab Goswami Editors Guild of India The Shillong Times
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp