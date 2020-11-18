STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TMC's 'Mark Yourself Safe from BJP' campaign crosses 10-lakh mark

The digital campaign, a brainchild of poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his I-PAC team, has witnessed maximum participation from people in the age group of 18-35 years.

Published: 18th November 2020

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (L) and poll strategist Prashant Kishor (R)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The TMC'S digital campaign called 'Mark Yourself safe from BJP' has crossed 10-lakh mark within a month, the party said in a statement.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal had launched the campaign on October 23 to inform people about the alleged wrongdoings of the BJP in the country before the 2021 state polls.

The digital campaign, a brainchild of poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) team, has witnessed maximum participation from people in the age group of 18-35 years.

"The website, savebengalfrombjp.com has already seen over 10 lakh people mark themselves safe. Over 14 lakh people have visited the website till 17 November. The Facebook group for this campaign also has nearly 93,323 members. The campaign has witnessed maximum participation from the age group of 18- 35 years," the statement said.

To participate in the campaign, people will have to click onto the new website savebengalfrombjp.com to register themselves.

The site contains messages like "Are you against the politics of division among people", "Are you against hatred", "Will you speak against dictatorship", "Will you speak against interference into your freedom".

A senior TMC leader said, the campaign has provided a platform to a large number of people, opposed to the "BJP's brand of politics", to make their voices heard now with their confidentiality intact.

Earlier the TMC had launched 'Didi Ke Bolo' (Banerjee is widely known as Didi or elder sister) campaign, also a brainchild of Kishor, about a year ago.

In it people with any grievances on any issue could contact the chief minister's office by dialling a helpline number or through WhatsApp and Facebook.

It has also launched a campaign "Bangla r Gorbo Mamata" (Didi, the pride of Bengal) in March.

