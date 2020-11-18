STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

With a few takers for cattle adoption project, UP grapples to address stray animal issue

Under the scheme, the government offered a monthly allowance of Rs 900 per animal to the one who would adopt a cow which had turned commercially unviable.

Published: 18th November 2020 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

stray cows, cow shelters

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The cattle adoption project by the Yogi Adityanath government in September 2019 is gradually losing enthusiasm among the people.

Under the scheme, the government offered a monthly allowance of Rs 900 per animal to the one who would adopt a cow which had turned commercially unviable. The project aimed at generating employment for people and solve the problem of stray cattle simultaneously.

Under the scheme, people could adopt a maximum of four stray cattle and the government offered to pay them Rs 30 a day per animal. According to senior State government officials, initially, the project drew a good response.

In the first year of the project, around 54,000 abandoned cows were lucky enough to get new homes in with more than 26,500 farmers coming forward to adopt them during the last financial year that ended on March 31. Each cattle head was ear-tagged before being given for adoption for subsequent follow-up and
monitoring.

However, gradually, it lacked lustre. This forced the government to revise its strategy. In August 2020, CM Yogi announced that 1 lakh stray animals, mainly cows, would be adopted across the state in three months but the government figures suggest that in two and a half months not even 10,000 cows have been
adopted.

"The response of people has not been as encouraging as was expected. Not even 10,000 cows have been adopted so far despite robust campaigns in villages and government support in form of Rs 900 per month which is sent directly to the bank account of the beneficiary," said a senior official.

As per government figure, there are around 4 lakh abandoned cattle in temporary shelters across Uttar Pradesh.

Highly-placed sources in the department of animal husbandry claimed that in the current year, people so far had adopted around 9000-10,000 animals from various adoption centres across the state.

Yogi government is spending more on gaushalas and cattle protection measures than on improving infrastructure for primary school education. As per the state
budget-2019-20, an allocation of Rs 600 crore has been made towards cattle welfare.

Of the total budget for cattle protection, Rs 250 crore is for building cowsheds in rural areas and another Rs 200 crore for sheds in urban areas.

In order to make the cow shelters financially self-reliant, the state government has given a push to the programme wherein cow dung is being used to make wood for the pyre. A number of gaushalas across the state are resorting to it for financial sustenance. A Prayagaraj-based agro-technology firm has been roped in to impart training in making this wood from cow dung.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stray cows cattle adoption project Yogi Adityanath cow slaughter
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp