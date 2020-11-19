STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ahead of J&K DDC polls, four militants killed in highway encounter at Nagrota district

Published: 19th November 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 12:21 PM

Security personnel inspect the site of encounter at Nagrota Ban toll plaza in Jammu Thursday Nov. 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Four militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces at a checkpoint in Nagrota area of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning.

Police sources said that militants travelling in a vehicle, which was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar, fired on the security personnel near the Toll Plaza at Ban area of Nagrota on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Jammu province at around 5 am.

Eleven AK series rifles were seized from the encounter site

The militants fired on the troops from automatic weapons after their vehicle was intercepted by the troops at the Toll Plaza for checking. The security personnel returned fire, triggering an encounter.

Immediately after the start of gunfight, additional police, CRPF and army men rushed to the spot to take on the militants and prevent them from escaping from the area.

"In the ensuing firefight, all the four militants were killed," a police official said.

He said that a police constable sustained injuries in the encounter and has been hospitalized.

The official said that the combing operation was going on when reports last poured in.

The authorities suspended vehicular movement on Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only road link connecting Kashmir with rest of the world, and also increased security in Jammu and adjoining towns.

According to sources, the four terrorists are likely from the United Nations-designated terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

"These terrorists used old modus operandi and had recently infiltrated the Indian side. An investigation is underway," they added.

It is the second encounter near Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota area of Jammu this year. Earlier, on January 31, three militants were killed in an encounter with security personnel after troops intercepted a truck in which they were travelling.

(With ANI Inputs)

