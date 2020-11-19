STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal: BJP observes 12-hour bandh in Cooch Behar over party worker's death

According to the protestors, shops in the area have been closed in view of the protest, while roads will remain open.

Published: 19th November 2020 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP flags. (Representational photo | PTI)

By PTI

COOCH BEHAR: BJP supporters on Thursday put up roadblocks on the national highway in Tufanganj town of CoochBehar district during the 12-hour bandh called by the saffron party in the sub-division to protest the killing of a local party leader.

The district unit of BJP blamed the TMC for the killing of its local leader Kalachand Karmakar on Wednesday and demanded immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

The TMC Coochbehar district leadership has denied the allegation, claiming that the killing was the result of a clash between two feuding local clubs at Tufanganj.

BJP supporters put up roadblocks and tried to stop shops and markets from opening since the morning, even as TMC workers tried to keep the establishments open.

Police and rapid action force (RAF) were deployed in large numbers in the sub-divisional town of Tufanganj to avert any untoward incident with supporters of both the BJP and the TMC confronting each other.

Government buses were plying in the sub-division, but private buses and other public transport like autorickshaws were out in small numbers.

BJP supporters put up a roadblock on the national highway passing through Tufanganj town, leading to long queues of goods vehicles on both directions towards Assam and Siliguri.

Police later lifted the roadblock and cleared traffic movement on the highway, an official said.

BJP booth secretary Kalachand Karmakar (55) attempted to pacify the clashing members of the two clubs, during which he also got beaten up.

He collapsed on the ground and was declared brought dead when taken to a hospital, according to a police officer.

One person has been arrested and an investigation is underway, he said.

Karmakar's wife alleged he was beaten with bamboo sticks.

