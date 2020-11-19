STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal polls 2021: BJP to rejig state unit to pave way for possible TMC turncoats

The party high command directed the state unit to ensure berths in the hierarchy for those who can ensure the saffron camp’s electoral dividend in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Published: 19th November 2020 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (File Photo)

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: A major reshuffle is likely to take place in BJP’s West Bengal unit to pave the way for the turncoats who can turn the table.

The party high command directed the state unit to ensure berths in the hierarchy for those who can ensure the saffron camp’s electoral dividend in the 2021 Assembly elections and derail TMC-led Mamata Banerjee’s government.

The BJP is expecting a largescale exodus from the TMC within a month as several leaders and elected representatives of the ruling party expressed their unhappiness publicly in the recent past. 

Kailash Vijayvargiya, the observer for West Bengal, who attended an organisational meeting held by one of the five national leaders on Wednesday, said many elected representatives of the ruling party were in touch with the BJP. "They are feeling uncomfortable in the TMC. If these leaders join the BJP, we will have to ensure an atmosphere in which they will feel comfortable," said Vijayvargiya.

BJP sources said if a TMC MLA joins the BJP, his followers will also travel along the same path. "We will not only have to give the MLA a berth in district level hierarchy, but also his followers who will have to be inducted in lower-rung committee. Similarly, if a heavyweight minister of the ruling party changes his political allegiance towards our party, we will have to think of restructuring the state committee," said a BJP leader.

He clearly pointed out that there was a clear instruction from the party’s national leadership that those turncoats who have their own mass base would have to be welcomed in the party by offering them berths in the hierarchy.

The five national leaders of the party, including Sunil Deodhar, who is believed to have scripted BJP’s victory in Tripura, made it clear on Thursday that the party would not tolerate any internal conflict and turncoats would have to be received with honour. 

The national leaders have been assigned to gauge the party’s ground-level mass base and they will submit a report to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal polls 2021 TMC Bengal BJP TMC turncoats
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses | EXPRESS
Real-life Mohan from SRK's Swades? Jharkhand man sets up electricity plant using river water
This combination photo shows the hands of five generations of women from a family that has worked on the same palm oil plantation since the early 1900s, ranging in age from 6 to 102. (AP)
Rape, abuses in palm oil fields linked to top beauty brands
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp