Branded 'witch', 70-year-old woman tortured at Assam tea garden, sustains injuries

By PTI

GOLAGHAT: A 70-year-old woman sustained injuries after some people tortured her after branding her a "witch" at a tea garden in Assam's Golaghat district, police said on Thursday.

The gruesome incident took place on Wednesday night at Misamora tea estate in the Dergaon police station area, a senior police official said.

"A group of people branded the old lady 'witch' and attacked her last night. She sustained injuries and was treated at a hospital," he added.

The attackers fled the scene minutes before a police team reached.

"An investigation is underway and an operation is on to nab the culprits," the official said.