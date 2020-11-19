STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Celebrate 'Chhath' in simple manner': Anil Deshmukh to citizens

The 'Chhath' festival, dedicated to the Sun god, will be celebrated on Friday and Saturday by people who originally hail from north India.

Published: 19th November 2020 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday appealed to north Indians residing in the state to celebrate the 'Chhath Puja' in a low-key manner, considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Deshmukh also appealed to people to follow the state government's guidelines, which have asked devotees not to gather around lakes/ponds or sea sides in view of the COVID-19 threat, according to an official statement.

The 'Chhath' festival, dedicated to the Sun god, will be celebrated on Friday and Saturday by people who originally hail from north India.

In the past, the annual festival used to see large numbers of devotees thronging beaches, river banks and other water bodies at sunrise and sunset.

Deshumukh in the statement said people should avoid crowding around lakes/ponds or sea shore for the puja, and asked them to celebrate the festival in a simple manner while staying at home to ensure the coronavirus does not spread.

As per the guidelines, artificial ponds should be created with the help of municipal corporations, public representatives and NGOs, and appropriate steps be taken to ensure safety and hygiene, the statement said.

No mandap should be erected, and religious and cultural events should not be organised, it said.

The statement also said there will be a ban on bursting firecrackers and using loudspeakers during the festival.

People should wear masks and observe social distancing while celebrating the festival, it said.

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday put restrictions on mass celebration of 'Chhath Puja' at natural water bodies in the city and asked devotees to avoid crowding in view of the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Deshmukh chhath puja
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp