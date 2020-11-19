STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Celebrate keeping COVID-19 in mind': President Kovind greets citizens on eve of Chhath Puja

On Chhath Puja, there has been a tradition of people worshipping the sun God and also offering reverence and gratitude to mother nature

Published: 19th November 2020 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of Chhath Puja and asked them to celebrate the festival keeping in mind the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Chhath Puja, there has been a tradition of people worshipping the sun God and also offering reverence and gratitude to mother nature by veneration of rivers, ponds and other sources of water, he said.

"On the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, let us resolve to preserve nature and environment and celebrate the festival keeping in mind the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

May 'Chhath Maiya' bless all the citizens with good health and prosperity," Kovind said.

In a message, he said, "On the occasion of the holy festival of 'Chhath Puja', I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chhath puja Ram Nath Kovind
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp