'Celebrate keeping COVID-19 in mind': President Kovind greets citizens on eve of Chhath Puja

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of Chhath Puja and asked them to celebrate the festival keeping in mind the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Chhath Puja, there has been a tradition of people worshipping the sun God and also offering reverence and gratitude to mother nature by veneration of rivers, ponds and other sources of water, he said.

"On the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, let us resolve to preserve nature and environment and celebrate the festival keeping in mind the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

May 'Chhath Maiya' bless all the citizens with good health and prosperity," Kovind said.

In a message, he said, "On the occasion of the holy festival of 'Chhath Puja', I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad.