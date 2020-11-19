STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre announces quota in medical colleges for kids of healthcare workers who died on Covid duty

Five central pool MBBS seats have been reserved for this category for the ongoing academic year, said Union health minister Harsh Vardhan.

Published: 19th November 2020 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

For representational purpose

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday announced a new category called "Wards of Covid Warriors" in the guidelines for selection and nomination of candidates against central pool MBBS and BDS seats for the academic Year 2020-21.

Five central pool MBBS seats have been reserved for this category for the ongoing academic year, said Union health minister Harsh Vardhan.

"Proud to announce a new category for the selection of candidates from ‘Wards of Covid Warriors’ under the central pool of MBBS/BDS seats to honour the sacrifice of numerous 'Covid warriors' who laid down their lives while serving the society," the minister said on Twitter.

Vardhan said that the move aims to dignify and honour the noble contribution made by the healthcare workers in the treatment and management of coronavirus patients.

“This will honour the solemn sacrifice of all Covid warriors who served with selfless dedication for the cause of duty and humanity", as per a statement by the Union health ministry.

Central pool MBBS seats may be allocated for selection and nominations of the candidates from amongst the wards of “Covid warriors", who have lost life due to Covid-19; or died accidentally on account of Covid-19 related duty, it also said.

The government defines Covid warriors as those who qualify for an insurance package of Rs 50 lakh, announced by the Centre after the beginning of the pandemic. It has been left to the states, however, to identify and certify those who are eligible for the insurance and so far only about 200 healthcare workers have been granted the claim. 

In the latest statement, the Centre said that the selection of candidates for the special quota will be made by the Medical Council Committee through online application on the basis of rank obtained in the NEET 2020 conducted by National Testing Agency.

Admission processes in the medical colleges in most states at present are on.

