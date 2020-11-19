Chhattisgarh Assembly's winter session to begin on December 21

By PTI

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly's winter session will begin on December 21 and will have seven sittings, an Assembly official said on Thursday.

The ninth session of the fifth Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will open on December 21 and conclude on December 30, a notification issued by principal secretary of the Assembly Chandra Shekhar Gangrade stated.

As per the notification, there will be Question Hour on all seven days along with works pertaining to government affairs.

On December 24, a time slot of two and a half hours has been allotted for non-government affairs, it said.

In view of the coronavirus situation, precautionary guidelines for the winter session will be issued soon, the official said.