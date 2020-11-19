Despite poll loss in Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi's departure may be a win for opposition RJD

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The BJP's move to sideline 68-year-old Sushil Kumar Modi from mainstream politics as well as the post of deputy chief minister may prove it costly in the coming days.

Sushil, who has successfully served three terms as deputy chief minister from 2005 to 2020 - with a short gap of nine months only when CM Nitish Kumar went with the Gathbandhan (Grand Alliance)- was a running encyclopedia of facts, figures and political, administrative and governance records for the BJP in Bihar.

He had exposed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his sons involvment in amassing large amounts of wealth with unknown sources of income that finally caused a break between JDU and RJD from the Grand Alliance in 2015.

"Whoever, be it BJP or chief minister Nitish Kumar felt the urgency of substantial sources to counter opponents including RJD, even during this year's Assembly polls, Sushil Kumar Modi came as a treasure trove of facts, figures and unchallengable information. The way he has been sidelined within the party will not be bridged by anyone," said a senior leader, requesting anonymity.

A section of BJP as well JDU experienced leaders, admitted that nobody is so much competent to match Sushil in Bihar BJP at present. With his qualifications, he was also the chairman of the Empowered Committee of State Finance Ministers for the Implementation of Goods and Services Tax in July 2017.

Sushil as deputy CM was also proving a political headache to the rival opponent - RJD , because of his strong sources inside the RJD.

Sources said that Nitish is still peeved at the act of BJP meted out to a competent person like Sushil, whose association with the government was much needed now than ever before, when the RJD-led opponent is all out to trample the government over the unemployment issue.

The JDU chief's unhappiness was noticeable on the day of swearing-in on November 16 He appeared tense and he tried his best to hide but couldn't do it completely. How far Nitish Kumar was annoyed from within was evident when he didn't stand up to reciprocate the greetings of parachuted deputy CM Tarikishore Prasad.

A viral video shows how Nitish responded and asked Tarikishore without standing up from his chair indicating through his hand to sit on a chair beside him with an electrifying speed. The chief ministerr didn't mingle with any of his two new deputies contrary to his earlier occasions in which he was seen hobnobbing with Sushil.

Things looked worse on Nitish's demeanour when he stood-up to reciprocrate the greeting of minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary after the latter's swearing-in. "It tells a lot about the fate of this government in which the absence of Sushil Kumar Modi will badly impact in establishing a rappor," poll analyst DM Diwakar said.

On Wednesday, Sushil Kumar Modi set an example,worth emulating for others in politics. He vacated the palatial residence of deputy chief minister at 5-Desh Ratan Marg without any murmuring or delaying.

It was the same residence that was renovated with crores of rupees during the tenure of Tejashwi Yadav as deputy CM equipping it with world class amenities. Speculation within the party is still rife that Sushil will be assigned either a senior post in the party's national committee or a position in the Central government.

But the impression of party in the public after dropping Sushil from the cabinet has dented cannot be compensated. "When a senior leader like him can get such abrupt improper treatment despite of him being more experienced and competent than others, honestly speaking, what could be the fate of others," said many workers, worried over such treatment to Sushil.

"Will the party's national command do justice to such an experienced person? This is intensely debated in today's political corridor of BJP. His expertise in economy and finance cannot be matched by anyone in the NDA government. And it should equally worry the party's central leadership as much its for Nitish," said some reliable sources from the NDA.

"The political mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', recited umpteen times in electioneering by the BJP will not be as easily excelled now as it would have been had Sushili been in the government," economist Abhay Kumar opined.

Sources from NDA said that a lobby against Sushil within the Bihar BJP drew a line of demarcation between Sushil Kumar Modi and seniro leaders against him.

The replacement of Sushil Kumar Modi by Tar Kishor Prasad as finance minister along with deputy CM is also seen in contrast beyond comment. "A person, who doesn't remember who is the PM and was prompted from behind by someone, cannot serve as efficiently as Sushil," said many BJP leaders.

It is a fact and not flattery that even his opponents have also been acknowledging some of his administrative merits.

His contributions and clout shown in unearthing the Fodder and Assets Disclosure scams by the RJD leaders, have made the NDA survive against all obstructions by the opponent. This will be now missing in the NDA at a time when opposition is more stronger than previous times.

With this forced departure of Sushil, the RJD is expected to be the ultimate beneficiary in the near future and this loss has certainly not been realised by the party higher ups who have had a final say for the move to sideline him.

It is construed now silently that BJP's loss through Sushil Kumar Modi's distance in party will certainly be a gain for the opposition.

