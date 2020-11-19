Indo-Pacific, Trade to be focus of India, US ties under Biden: Experts

Pushkar Banakar By

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation for the first time after the US election results where the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing the Indo-US strategic partnership.

Experts say the Indo-Pacific will be the focus area.

“I think the first area of cooperation that the two leaders will look to enhance is the Indo-Pacific region. The Malabar exercise is already on in the region and the Biden will look to improve cooperation in this region,” strategic analyst Harinder Sekhon said and added that there will not be any announcement in the foreseeable future but communication on this aspect will be ramped up.

Another area that could see close cooperation would be coronavirus.

“There has been a rise in cases in the US again and its economy has been inundated with the pandemic. Biden will look to India for cooperation on the vaccine,” Sekhon said.

Modi, in his telephonic talks, also congratulated vice-president elect Kamala Harris.

“Her success is a matter of great pride and inspiration for members of the vibrant Indian-American community, who are a tremendous source of strength for Indo-US relations,” the PM tweeted.

The trade deal, which did not see the light of day during the Trump administration, along with climate change will also be an area where the new US administration will look to cooperate with India.

“The trade deal was seen as a failure of the Trump administration. There are rumours doing the round that Trump was to finalise an agreement with India during this transition period,” Sekhon said.

A researcher on Indo-US relations at the JNU echoed her.

“Today, bilateral ties are measured on value of trade and this deal will be very important. It will not be surprising to see the Biden administration go all-out to put out a trade deal, which has been on the negotiation table for a long time,” he said.