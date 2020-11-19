STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Militants killed in Nagrota encounter wanted to disturb upcoming DDC polls: J&K Police

Four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed militants were killed in the encounter near the toll plaza in Ban area of Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway this morning.

Published: 19th November 2020 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel inspect the site of encounter at Nagrota Ban toll plaza in Jammu Thursday Nov. 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The four militants killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu region were on their way to the Kashmir valley to disturb the District Development Council (DDC) polls scheduled later this month, as Pakistan has been trying to cause trouble in the political process, a top police officer said here on Thursday.

Four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed militants were killed in the encounter near the toll plaza in Ban area of Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway this morning.

"For the last few days, Pakistan has increased attempts to infiltrate militants into this side and to disturb the elections for which the process is on. In this context, Jammu Police and security forces have done a good job by neutralising four Pakistanis (militants). Their (militants') aim was to come to Kashmir to disturb the election process," Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told reporters on the sideline of a function here.

The IGP said there were apprehensions about militants targeting the elections, but the security forces were fully prepared to deal with the situation.

"Whether there is an election or August 15 or January 26 or even a VIP visit, apprehensions are always there, but we are fully prepared. We are providing security to the candidates and they have started going to the field for campaigning from yesterday and there is nothing to fear," he said.

Kumar, however, said providing security to each candidate contesting the polls, which begin on November 28, was difficult.

"Providing security to each candidate is difficult. We are providing them collective security and they are being put up in secure areas. Whenever any candidate goes out for campaigning, we provide a double escort with him and secure the area for him to campaign," he said when asked that the candidates were alleging they had not been provided security.

On a question about the number of militants waiting at the launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) to infiltrate into this side, the IGP said there were inputs that about 250 militants were there, but the security forces were alert to foil Pakistan's designs.

"Other security forces have already given the figures that about 200 to 250 militants are ready to infiltrate, but the security forces are alert. The endeavour of Pakistan is to push more militants into this side, but the security forces are prepared to foil their designs," he said.

Asked about Wednesday's grenade attack in Kakapora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, Kumar said the police have identified the militant behind the incident.

"It was an unfortunate incident. The target was CRPF and police, but 12 civilians were injured -- out of whom four were rushed to a Srinagar hospital, but their condition is stable. We have identified the militant who threw the grenade and we are after him and will arrest him soon," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
J&K Encounter Nagorta Encounter DDC Polls
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp