STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab CM's son Raninder Singh appears before ED in FEMA case

He arrived at the ED office along with his counsel and Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill.

Published: 19th November 2020 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's son Raninder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's son Raninder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's son Raninder Singh on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate at its Jalandhar office in an alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation case.

He arrived at the ED office along with his counsel and Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill.

The ED had summoned Raninder pertaining to a case registered by the agency under FEMA with regard to alleged possession of undisclosed assets abroad.

Earlier, Raninder did not appear before the ED on October 27 and November 6.

Raninder was questioned by the ED in 2016 and was asked to explain the alleged movement of funds to Switzerland and the creation of a trust besides a few subsidiaries in the British Virgin Islands.

The alleged instances of possession of properties abroad was first investigated by the Income Tax Department.

Raninder had earlier denied any wrongdoing.

Last month, the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and in-charge of party affairs Harish Rawat had questioned the timing of summons to him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raninder Singh FEMA
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp