STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab farmers' protest: NHAI suffers Rs 150 crore revenue loss

Farmers, who are up in arms against three central farm laws, have been staging sit-ins at toll plazas in Punjab since October 1.

Published: 19th November 2020 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh leads a dharna along with MLA's against Farmers bill at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh leads a dharna along with MLA's against Farmers bill at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has suffered a revenue loss of about Rs 150 crore so far on account of farmers' protest at toll plazas in Punjab, a senior official said on Thursday.

Farmers, who are up in arms against three central farm laws, have been staging sit-ins at toll plazas in Punjab since October 1.

Protesting farmers are not allowing toll collection authorities to charge toll fee from commuters.

Farmers, however, are permitting vehicles to pass through without any payment at the plazas.

There are 25 toll plazas on national highways in Punjab.

"The loss is about Rs 3 crore per day from all toll plazas in Punjab," NHAI regional officer (Chandigarh) R P Singh told PTI.

With farmers protesting at toll plazas for nearly 50 days now, the loss is about Rs 150 crore, he added.

The NHAI has already taken up the matter with the Punjab Chief Secretary over the issue of farmers' protest at toll plazas, officials said.

The loss of revenue at toll plazas due to farmers' protest could also cast a shadow over the upcoming road projects in the state, the officials pointed out.

Different farmers' bodies in Punjab have been protesting against the three farm laws.

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws will pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

They are demanding that these new laws should be repealed.

Farmers had resorted to 'rail roko' agitation and staged sit-ins outside some shopping malls, toll plazas and residences of several BJP leaders.

The suspension of goods trains in Punjab has already affected the supply of fertilisers for the farming sector and coal for thermal plants.

Industry alone has already suffered losses to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore in Punjab, as containers carrying goods have got stuck because of the non-operation of goods trains.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm Laws farmers protest
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp