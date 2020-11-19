STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajat Sharma re-elected as president of News Broadcasters Association

Sharma was first elected as NBA president in 2014-15 and has since been heading the organisation barring 2016-17.

Published: 19th November 2020 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Rajat Sharma (File | PTI)

Rajat Sharma (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The News Broadcasters Association on Thursday elected India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma as the president for another term in 2020-21, a statement issued by the media body said.

At the NBA board meeting, the members unanimously asked Sharma, the chairman and editor-in-chief of India TV, to continue as the president.

The board also elected Anuradha Prasad Shukla, chairperson-cum-managing director - News24 Broadcast India Ltd, as the vice president and M K Anand, managing director & chief executive officer - Times Network - Bennett, Coleman and Co.

Ltd, Honorary Treasurer of the NBA for the year 2020-2021.

Sharma was first elected as NBA president in 2014-15 and has since been heading the organisation barring 2016-17.

In his address to the NBA members at the 13th annual general meeting, Sharma said that during the last six months, the entire world has gone through an unprecedented crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Businesses across the globe have seen disruption. News broadcasters are no exception to this disruption. Overnight everything changed for one and all. Our responsibility as news channels increased manifold when the government declared us as 'essential services'," he said.

"Our members stood up to all the difficulties and ensured that news was delivered seamlessly and without any glitches.

During the lockdown, there was an unprecedented spike in the viewership of news channels," he said.

The NBA salutes journalists, camera persons and editorial staff who have gone beyond their line of duty, putting their lives at risk, and ensured that news and information of the pandemic reached millions of viewers, Sharma said.

"This year also witnessed an unprecedented challenge of unregulated toxic content by some channels who are not NBA members.

I am happy to share that NBA members stood together to fight against this menace," he said.

"The NBA believes in editorial standards ensuring objectivity, neutrality, fairness and accuracy in reporting.

We have appealed to the advertisers not to support toxic content and sensationalism that promotes hate.

I am happy to share that reputed brands have come forward and supported our stand," he said.

The NBA is the largest organisation of news broadcasters, consisting of almost all major news networks of the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
News Broadcasters Association Rajat Sharma
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp