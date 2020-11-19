STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sexual abuse of UP minors: Accomplice of main accused held, grilled

The main accused, Ram Bhawan, had been sharing and selling child porn to his clients through dark web.

Published: 19th November 2020 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 09:22 AM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After arresting an engineer for sexual abuse of 50 minors for over a decade, the CBI is grilling a suspect from Prayagraj for his alleged involvement in the crime. 

Bhawan was arrested from Chitrakoot on Tuesday after details of his heinous crimes emerged. He is now in jail and may be produced at a court soon.

The CBI team is now interrogating the Prayagraj-based person with whom Bhawan used to allegedly take videos, edit and upload them on dark web, sources said.

More arrests are expected in the days to come in connection with the case.

The CBI had recovered Rs 8 lakh in cash from Bhawan, who was suspended by the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation department after his arrest in connection.

A departmental inquiry was ordered against him. Officials said the accused would hunt children between 5 to 16 years of age in Chitrakoot, Banda and Hamirpur districts.

During interrogation, it was found out that Bhawan would give mobile phones and other electronic devices to the children in a bid to keep them quiet.

