Upset about pet dog's death, Chhattisgarh woman kills self

Singh was allegedly upset about the death of her four-year-old dog, who succumbed to an illness on Tuesday night, the official said.

Published: 19th November 2020 06:44 PM

By PTI

RAIGARH: Upset about the death of her pet dog, a 21-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her home in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Thursday.

Priyanshu Singh, a postgraduate student, was found hanging from an iron pipe on the roof of her house in Gorkha locality under Kotra Road police station limits on Wednesday morning, said Chaman Sinha, station house officer (SHO) of Kotra Road police station.

Ahead of the dog's burial the next day, the woman's family found her hanging on the roof, he said.

A suicide note, purportedly written by the woman, was recovered from the scene, in which she expressed her wish to be buried with her pet instead of being cremated, the SHO said.

A case has been registered in this connection and further probe is underway, he added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

