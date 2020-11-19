STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Won't tolerate Pakistani name': Mumbai sweet shop owner covers 'Karachi' after Sena leader's diktat 

You can keep your forefather's name or any Marathi name for your shop but not the name of a Pakistani city, the Sena leader told the shopowner. 

Published: 19th November 2020 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaon talking to the owner of the 'Karachi Sweets' shop in Mumbai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar has threatened the owner of ‘Karachi Sweets’ at Mumbai's Bandra West to immediately change the name of the shop.

Nitin Nandgaon, who joined Sena after quitting MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) asked the owner of 'Karachi Sweets' to give a Marathi name to his shop. “Karachi is in Pakistan. So it should not be used here in Mumbai. I will give you time to change the name of your shop. We will not tolerate Pakistan's name in Mumbai,” Nandgaonkar told the shop owner.

The shop owner told Nandgaonkar that his forefather hailed from Pakistan and they relocated to India after partition. 

"Nangaonkar is welcome in India, but the name of the shop should be changed. You can keep your forefather's name or any Marathi name for your shop but not the name of a Pakistani city,” the Sena leader told the shopowner. 

However, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut condemned Nitin Nangaonkar's act and said that this is not the official demand of the Sena. In his tweet, Raut said that Karachi Bakery and Karachi sweet is in Mumbai and other parts of India for the past 60 years. “They have no connection with Pakistan. The migrated Sindhi and Panjabis have developed this business through their hard work. The demand for changing the name of Karachi Bakery or sweet has no meaning. This is not the official demand of the Shiv Sena,” Raut clarified.

This conversation of Nandgaonkar with Karachi shop owner got viral on Thursday on social media. Nandgaonkar threatened to owners of all the shops with 'Karachi' in its name to change immediately.

Interestingly, the Raj Thackeray-led MNS also jumped into this controversy and demanded the same. Later, the shop owner covered the word ‘Karachi’ with only ‘sweets’ visible on the board.

In 2010, the Shiv Sena ran a similar protest against the Banglore Bakery in Mumbai after Karnataka Police assaulted the Marathi-speaking people in the disputed Belgaum region. In protest, Sena had threatened owners of all shops whose names were ‘Banglore Bakery’ to change them immediately.

Reacting to a viral video of Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar, who can be seen threatening aged owners of the iconic Karachi Sweets in Bandra, the Aam Aadmi Party today condemned the blatant 'dadagiri' of the Shiv Sena. 

“Sindhis are Mumbaikars. Some Sindhis took refuge during the partition and made Mumbai their home. Anything that offends the Sindhis, offends every Indian.  They are as much Mumbaikars as any of us and 'Karachi' is part of the common shared heritage for all Indians,” said AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon.

