Bareilly goes in for testing people from Delhi for COVID-19 at border

By PTI

BAREILLY: In the wake of the recent spurt in coronavirus infection in the national capital, the Bareilly administration, in a bid to shield the district from a similar fate, has deployed mobile vans at its borders to test all those coming here from Delhi.

City's Additional District Magistrate Mahendra Kumar Singh, who is in charge of the Integrated Covid-19 Control Room here, on Friday said the district administration is keeping a close eye on all those coming from Delhi.

Directives have been issued to ensure prompt corona tests of people coming from Delhi for which mobile vans have been deployed on the borders, he said.

The administration is making an all-out effort to see to it that those testing positive go in for home isolation, the ADM said, adding the corporators' help too is being sought in this task.

Bareilly Mayor Umesh Gautam said hundreds of people keep coming from Delhi and so it is a must to see to it that the infection does not spread here.

All the corporators have been asked to ensure prompt testing of all those coming from Delhi in their respective wards, the Mayor said, adding even those who test negative should be asked to go in for another test in case of any symptom surfaces in five to ten days.

Making an appeal to Nagar Nigam staff besides the district administration and the Health Department, the Mayor said local corporators will also help people in this.

Corporators are appealing on loudspeakers for people coming from Delhi to go in for testing, he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed senior officials to maintain special vigil in districts adjoining Delhi in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases there.

The chief minister has asked senior officials to maintain vigil in Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad besides Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur, an official spokesperson said.

The chief minister also directed officials to take special caution in these districts in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

The chief minister has asked the medical education minister and health minister to review the health services in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar, the spokesperson said.

Asking the Integrated Command and Control Centre to remain alert, the chief minister said surveillance and contact tracing should also remain effective.

The chief minister said coronavirus positive patients who are in the high risk group should not be allowed home quarantine and should be admitted to COVID hospitals.