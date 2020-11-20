STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal government mulls setting up of Gangasagar Mela e-snan mobile application

The e-snan mobile application would help those people who would not be able to visit the Gangasagar Mela due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official said on Friday.

Published: 20th November 2020 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Devotees taking holy dip at Gangasagar the confluence of River Ganga and Bay of Bengal on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. (File |PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government is mulling to set up an e-snan mobile application of Gangasagar Mela next year, a senior official said on Friday.

The e-snan mobile application would help those people who would not be able to visit the Gangasagar Mela due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

"Those who will not be able to attend the upcoming Gangasagar Mela, the government is thinking of introducing a mobile application for e-snan. We already have an e-darshan app which we had launched last year. That can also be used by those who will not be able to come," the official said.

A high-end meeting was held at the state secretariat on Thursday to take stock of the preparations for the Gangasagar Mela, scheduled next mid-January.

There was a discussion on the precautionary measures for pilgrims who will be visiting the pilgrimage next year, he said.

"Our prime focus will be on the precautionary measures of the pilgrims to keep a check on the COVID-19 infection. We cannot afford anybody to fall prey to this disease. Hence, all forms of measures are being looked into," the bureaucrat said.

The administration is also focussing on arranging for COVID-19 tests for pilgrims and setting up of proper accommodations at the Mela area in South 24 Parganas district so that the safety protocols including physical distancing part are not violated.

"Discussions are on and we are working," he added.

It was learnt that the state Irrigation department has been asked to complete dredging at the Sagar to ensure smooth sailing of the pilgrims to the island from the mainland, the official added.

Every year on Makar Sankranti (generally falls on January 14), lakh of pilgrims gather at Sagar island to take a dip at the confluence of the Ganga and Bay of Bengal and offer prayers at the Kapil Muni Temple.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gangasagar Mela e-darshan app COVID-19
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp