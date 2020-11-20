BSP supremo Mayawati's father passes away, last rites performed in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The last rites of Prabhu Dayal, the father of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati, were performed here on Friday, party leaders said.

Prabhu Dayal, 95, died here on Thursday.

He had been ailing for some time.

His body was taken from his son's Inder Puri residence in West Delhi to a nearby crematorium where the last rites were performed as per Buddhist traditions in the presence of close relatives and senior party leaders.

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 protocols, the number of people who attended the last rites was limited.

BSP general secretary Satish Misra had on Thursday issued a condolence message, informing about the demise of the party supremo's father.