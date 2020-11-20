STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI books former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi in illegal sale-purchase

This development comes after the Central government gave its nod to the CBI to proceed with the case.

Published: 20th November 2020 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Ex-Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi

Ex-Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi (File Photo | ANI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: The CBI has registered two FIRs against former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi in connection with alleged illegal sale-purchase and transfer of Waqf properties in Uttar Pradesh.

This follows after the state government had ordered a CBI probe in October last year into alleged irregularities in sale-purchase and transfer of Waqf properties by Shia Central Waqf Board and Sunni Central Waqf Board.

This development comes after the Central government gave its nod to the CBI to proceed with the case. The CBI registered the case on Thursday on the basis of the FIRs lodged at Hazratganj police station (Lucknow) on March 27, 2017, and another in Prayagraj registered in August 8, 2016.

Uttar Pradesh Minority Minister Mohsin Raza said that Yogi Adiyanath's government had received a lot of complaints regarding irregularities in the sale and purchase of properties in the Waqf Board.

He said the Uttar Pradesh government will make sure that the "culprits" will end up in jail. "The SP and BSP government in the past did not listen to the demands of senior religious leaders and social workers, which has led to this huge loss of government funds," he added.

