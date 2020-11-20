STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre contemplating sending high-level teams to states, UTs reporting rise in COVID-19 cases

Daily wage laborers wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait to be hired for work by a roadside in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre is contemplating sending high-level multidisciplinary teams to states and union territories that are reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The Centre had on Thursday rushed high-level teams to districts of Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur to support these states' efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of coronavirus positive cases.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Health Ministry said the Centre is also contemplating sending such teams to other states and UTs that are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 positive cases.

"The Union government has advised the State/UT governments to adopt aggressive and widespread testing to ensure that the missed out and undetected positive COVID-19 cases are promptly identified for timely and effective tracing, containment and subsequent treatment," it said.

The ministry on Thursday had said with the spike in daily new COVID-19 cases and fatalities in Delhi, the spillover effect is being observed in the NCR regions and within Haryana and Rajasthan where the number of coronavirus positive patients is on the rise.

On Friday, the total number of coronavirus cases in India mounted to 90,04,365 and the death toll to 1,32,162, with the infection claiming 584 lives in a span of 24 hours, as per the health ministry data updated at 8 am.

