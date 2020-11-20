STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

First animal study in India on coronavirus moves to its final stage: AYUSH Ministry

This concerns pre-clinical studies on four oral interventions which have already been taken up for clinical studies, the AYUSH ministry said.

Published: 20th November 2020 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The first animal study in India on coronavirus, which is a collaborative effort between Ministry of AYUSH and Department of Bio-Technology (DBT), has moved to its final stage.

This concerns pre-clinical studies on four oral interventions which have already been taken up for clinical studies, the AYUSH ministry said.

In a statement, it describes the study as one of the most sophisticated research projects in the country in the COVID-19 context.

The clinical studies are being pursued through another collaboration of the Ministry of AYUSH, the partner in this one being the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The collaboration relating to the animal study (in-vivo) arose from an MoU signed between the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) of the Ministry of AYUSH and the DBT.

It is based on the concept of reverse Pharmacology (PH) which explores the scientific reasoning behind established medical practice like those of Ayurveda, the statement said.

The study was being held at the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), an autonomous institute of DBT located in Faridabad.

The sophisticated BSL-3 level laboratories of THSTI were housing these studies, being held on hamsters.

"This is a proud moment for both Ministry of AYUSH and Department of Biotechnology that this collaboration is leading to land mark research in India," said AYUSH Ministry Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AYUSH Ministry Department of Bio-Technology coronavirus
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp