Haryana health minister gets trial dose of indigenous COVID-19 vaccine

The third phase trial of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin began in the state on Friday and the 67-year old senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader was administered the trial dos.

Published: 20th November 2020 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij volunteers in the trials for potential coronavirus vaccine Covaxin at Civil Hospital in Ambala district Friday Nov. 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AMBALA: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was on Friday administered a trial dose of potential coronavirus vaccine Covaxin here, becoming the first volunteer in the state for the third phase trial of the vaccine.

The third phase trial of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin began in the state on Friday and the 67-year old senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader was administered the trial dose at the Civil Hospital at Ambala Cantt.

Vij is stated to be the first cabinet minister of any state government who has volunteered to take the trial dose of a potential vaccine against COVID-19.

Civil Surgeon, Ambala, Dr Kuldeep Singh told reporters that the Covaxin dose was administrated to Vij successfully.

Earlier the minister underwent some tests at the hospital, where he was kept under observation for some time after being administered the vaccine.

Before reaching the civil hospital, Vij, while talking to media persons, said if all goes well, the vaccine against COVID-19 will be available to the people by the beginning of next year.

To a query, Vij, who has diabetes and had undergone a surgery, said he was not suffering from any such disease which will affect him adversely after taking the vaccine.

The MLA from Ambala Cantt, had on Wednesday said the third phase of trial of Covaxin will begin in the state on November 20 and had offered to get vaccinated.

Covaxin is being developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Last month, the vaccine maker said it had successfully completed interim analysis of Phase 1 and 2 trials and is initiating Phase 3 trials.

Bharat Biotech had on Monday said the Phase 3 trial of Covaxin will involve 26,000 volunteers across 25 centres in India and is being conducted in partnership with the ICMR.

It is the largest clinical trial conducted for a COVID-19 vaccine in India.

This is India's first Phase 3 efficacy study for a COVID-19 vaccine, and the largest Phase 3 efficacy trial ever conducted.

Human trials of Covaxin had begun at Rohtak's Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in July, Vij had said earlier.

