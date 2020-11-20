Health ministry rushes teams to 4 states to aid containment efforts

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union health ministry on Thursday rushed high level Central teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur to help these states in bringing the Covid-19 situation under control.

With the surge in the daily cases and fatalities in Delhi, the spillover effect is being observed in the NCR regions within the states of Haryana and Rajasthan, where the number of Covid patients is on the rise, said the Centre.

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria is leading the three-member team bound for Haryana while Dr V K Paul, member (health), Niti Aayog, is heading the Rajasthan team.

The team going to Gujarat will be headed by Dr S K Singh, director, National Disease Control Centre, and L Swasticharan, a health ministry official, will lead the Manipur team.

The teams will visit the districts reporting a high number of cases and support the respective states’ efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of the positive cases, the ministry said.